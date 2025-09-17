Pakistan secures crucial 41-run victory over UAE in must-win Asia Cup clash

DUBAI: Fakhar Zaman’s half-century and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late blitz helped Pakistan post a competitive target of 147 runs for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the must-win match in the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Pakistan.

Today’s match faced a delay of an hour as Pakistan took a stand not to appear after lodging complaint against ICC match referee Andy Pycroft following handshake row during the tournament’s high-stakes match against India.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent its team to the stadium after Pycroft apologised skipper Salman Ali Agha and manager Naveed Akram Cheema, terming the incident “result of miscommunication”.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council also expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Junaid Siddique.

Head to Head

Pakistan and the UAE have faced each other three times in T20 cricket. Pakistan have won all three encounters, while the UAE are yet to register a victory against them.

Matches played: 03

Pakistan won: 03

UAE won: 00

Form Guide

After their recent win over Oman, the UAE will turn their focus to a must-win clash against the Green Shirts, following a disappointing campaign opener against India.

Pakistan, with a better net run rate compared to the UAE, will also aim to reach the Super Four stage after securing a win against Oman in their opener and suffering a defeat to India in their second match.

UAE: W, L, L, L, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, L