Pakistan seal series with 82-run win over Sri Lanka in second T20I

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan secured the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka after registering a comprehensive 82-run victory in the second match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Half-centuries by Maaz Sadaqat and skipper Sahibzada Farhan, combined with an effective bowling display, helped the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead.



Sri Lanka, tasked with chasing 216, finished on 133-7 in their 20 overs, handing Pakistan the series with the final fixture still to come.

The visitors struggled early in their run chase, losing opener Lahiru Udara for five in the opening over to Salman Mirza.

Mohammad Imran struck during the powerplay to remove Sineth Jayawardena, setting off a series of wickets that left Sri Lanka reeling at 74-6 after 11.5 overs. Captain Kusal Mendis contributed just nine runs before departing.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Maheesh Theekshana provided some resistance, adding 50 runs for the seventh wicket. Their partnership ended when Salman dismissed Wickramasinghe for 29 off 24 balls in the penultimate over.

Theekshana remained unbeaten on 32 from 26 deliveries, striking four boundaries, but his effort was insufficient to turn the contest around.

Mohammad Imran was Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker with three scalps for 11 runs in four overs. Salman Mirza claimed two wickets, while Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan picked up one apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan capitalised on Sri Lanka’s decision to field first, compiling 215-3 in their allotted overs. Farhan and Sadaqat led the batting effort with impressive half-centuries, setting up a formidable target for the visitors.

Pakistan made a good start through openers Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, who put on 55 runs for the first wicket in 6.5 overs. Fakhar struck 22 off 17 balls, including four boundaries, before being dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana, with Kamindu Mendis taking the catch.

Farhan then joined by Sadaqat at the crease, and the pair kept up the scoring rate with an 88-run partnership for the second wicket. Their stand took Pakistan to 143-2 in 14.5 overs before Farhan departed, caught by Theekshana off Dasun Shanaka’s bowling.

The Pakistan captain struck four fours and five sixes during his 44-ball innings, providing the platform for a commanding total.

Sadaqat continued the assault after Farhan’s dismissal, bringing Pakistan within touching distance of the 220-run mark. The left-hander smashed six fours and seven sixes and six fours in his 51-ball 96 before Eshan Malinga dismissed him on the final delivery of the innings, leaving him just four runs short of a century.

Hasan Nawaz provided a late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 19 off nine deliveries, including a four and a six, as Pakistan finished at 215-3.

For Sri Lanka, Malinga, Theekshana, and Shanaka claimed one wicket each, while the remaining Pakistan batters stayed unbeaten or were not dismissed by other bowlers.