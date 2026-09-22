Pakistan seal second straight win in Asian Games Hockey, beat Uzbekistan 5-1

ISLAMABAD, SEP 22 /DNA/ – Pakistan continued their winning run in the Asian Games hockey event, defeating Uzbekistan 5-1 in a Pool B match to register their second consecutive victory.

In the match played in Nagoya, the national team adopted an aggressive approach from the outset and maintained their grip on the game throughout. Sufyan Khan scored two goals for Pakistan, while Muhammad Imad, Abdul Rahman and Abubakar scored one goal each.

Earlier, Pakistan had crushed Thailand 9-0 in a one-sided contest in their opening Asian Games hockey match.

In the match against Thailand, Pakistan scored two goals in the first quarter, three in the second and four in the third, while no goals were scored in the fourth quarter.

With the win against Uzbekistan, Pakistan have secured two consecutive victories in Pool B and further strengthened their position.