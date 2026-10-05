Pakistan says terrorism remains core of Afghanistan’s problems

Separately, Sadiq posted a transcript of his address at the meeting, according to which he told the moot that the roots of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan were in a “nexus between the Taliban regime and terrorist groups […] that operate with impunity on Afghan soil”

DNA

MOSCOW: Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on Monday said that terrorism remained at the core of Afghanistan’s problems, reaffirming that Pakistan would continue to take “all appropriate measures” for ensuring the safety of its citizens, in accordance with international law.

Sadiq made these remarks at the eighth meeting of Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan in the Russian capital.

The moot brought together Afghanistan and other countries of the region to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and issues of regional concern, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Separately, Sadiq posted a transcript of his address at the meeting, according to which he told the moot that the roots of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan were in a “nexus between the Taliban regime and terrorist groups […] that operate with impunity on Afghan soil”.

“The situation is worsened by external actors and spoilers who support proxies inside Afghanistan to target Pakistan and other countries in the region,” he added.

Sadiq highlighted that five years into the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, “Pakistan faces the most serious security threat.”

Over the last three years alone, he said, more than 4,700 Pakistanis had been killed due to terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

“No country would tolerate such a situation,” he remarked. “Thousands of innocent Pakistani civilians and security personnel have been martyred in the last few years. A result of terrorist attacks planned, financed, supported and carried out from Afghan soil. The Taliban regime is complicit in this. No responsible state can remain passive when its security is repeatedly undermined. and its people are viciously targeted.”

The special representative said Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations were conducted in response to the terrorist attacks being perpetrated from Afghan soil.

“These operations are precise, intelligence-based and defensive in nature. Pakistan’s actions are in exercise of its right to self-defence, to ensure the safety and security of its citizens. These actions are directed solely against the terrorist outfits based in Afghanistan that pose a threat to the region and beyond.”

Sadiq continued that Pakistan had been, and would continue to take “all appropriate measures to uphold the safety and security of its citizens in accordance accordance with with international law, and based on the principles of necessity and as a measure of last resort”.

“All measures taken by Pakistan constitute legitimate defensive actions against sanctuaries and bases used for planning, training and launching terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

“The scale and scope of our actions represent restraint, particularly in light of the severity of the challenge we face.”

Sadiq said Islamabad desired peace in the region and had “remained patiently engaged” in political and diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.

“It is unfortunate that Pakistan’s numerous goodwill gestures and highly responsible approach were misconstrued, resulting in increased terrorist attacks from Afghan soil, with the active support and backing of the Taliban regime.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong resolve and determination to uproot the menace of terrorism emanating from across the border. We call upon the Afghan authorities to end the impunity with which terrorist groups continue to operate from their soil,” he said.

Sadiq also expressed hope that “countries in the region will work together to address the sources of instability in our immediate neighbourhood, with a view to achieving our collective objectives of regional peace, stability and prosperity”.