Pakistan says formal response from Iran ‘still awaited’

Fiaz Chaudhry / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that a formal response from the Iranian side regarding its participation in the second round of peace talks with the United States was “still awaited”.

Pakistan remains in constant touch with the Iranian side, but a formal response from Tehran regarding participation in the Islamabad Peace Talks had not been received as of 7.30pm PST, the minister said on the social media platform X.

“The ceasefire ends at 4:50am PST, April 22. A decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of the two-week ceasefire is critical,” he said.

“Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks, and these efforts continue,” the information minister said.

Hours earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had urged the US and Iran to “consider extending the ceasefire and give dialogue and diplomacy a chance”, according to the Foreign Office (FO). He expressed these views in a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, where the two discussed recent regional developments.

“DPM/FM underscored Pakistan’s consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability,” the FO said.

“He stressed the need for engagement between the United States and Iran, urged both sides to consider extending the ceasefire, and to give dialogue and diplomacy a chance,” it said.

Meanwhile, Baker conveyed the US’s appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive and positive role in promoting regional peace and facilitating dialogue, it added.