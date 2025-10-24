Pakistan says Afghan crossings to remain closed

Fiaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday announced that border crossings with Afghanistan would remain closed, citing the security situation, stressing that saving the life of an ordinary Pakistani is more important than the movement of goods or trade.

Border crossings between the two countries have remained closed since October 11, following clashes earlier this month that killed dozens on both sides in the worst fighting since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul.

In his maiden weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi confirmed that the decision follows last week’s security developments, which necessitated strict border control measures.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the border closures between Pakistan and Afghanistan pushed up prices of essential goods in both nations, with tomatoes now costing five times more in Pakistan.

“The Afghan border crossings will remain closed; the life of a common Pakistani is more valuable than trade or goods transport,” the spokesperson said.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, minerals, medicine, wheat, rice, sugar, meat and dairy products make up most of the $2.3 billion annual trade volume between the two countries.

Around 5,000 containers of goods are stranded on both sides of the border, said a Pakistani official at the main Torkham border crossing in northwest Pakistan.

Regarding the recent ceasefire talks held in Doha between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the spokesperson confirmed that a document had been agreed upon and signed.

Andrabi said that it makes no difference if the Afghan Taliban regime considers it an agreement or not.

On the issue of the Kunar River, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to international laws.

The border clashes were triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul control militants who attack Pakistan across their shared border, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.