Pakistan–Saudi partnership enters new era of trade

ISLAMABAD, OCT 11 /DNA/ – Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has said that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have transformed decades of strategic brotherhood into a forward-looking economic partnership, opening new horizons for trade, investment, and industrial cooperation.

In a statement issued here on Saturday he said that visit of the Saudi delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammad bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, symbolizes the renewed vigor in Pakistan–Saudi relations and the shared resolve to convert political goodwill and defense cooperation into robust joint ventures across trade, agriculture, food security, construction, and research sectors. He said the Saudi government and private sector have expressed strong interest in investing in food security, meat processing, agriculture, construction, and pharmaceuticals in Pakistan.

The President ICCI termed this visit as part of a broader diplomatic and economic reset between Islamabad and Riyadh, a relationship that has recently witnessed significant expansion in defense, investment, and labor mobility.

Highlighting the future course of action, Sardar Tahir Mehmood said “as the premier Chamber of the country, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will play a commanding role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy by fostering deeper trade and investment ties with friendly nations, particularly with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”

He further committed that ICCI will organize industrial exhibitions and business opportunity awards not only in Islamabad but also in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States, aiming to project Pakistan’s industrial strength, attract foreign investors, and build sustainable business linkages between the two brotherly nations.