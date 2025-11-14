Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to deepen defence ties

RIYADH, NOV 14: /DNA/ – Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army, called on General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, at Riyadh.

During the meeting, matters of mutual strategic interest were discussed, with a special focus on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing interoperability and advancing collaboration under the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA).

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contributing towards regional peace, stability and self-reliance.

A Special Meeting of the Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was also held in Riyadh. Pakistan tri-services delegation was led by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, CGS Pakistan Army, while the Saudi side was headed by H.E. Mr Khalid Al Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs.

During the bilateral meet, both sides reviewed the progress of ongoing defence cooperation projects and discussed new avenues for joint ventures in emerging technologies in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

CGS reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces. Saudi leadership appreciated Pakistan’s commitments, achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and vital contributions to regional peace and stability.