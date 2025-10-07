Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reinforce “brotherly” ties with new business push

ISLAMABAD, OCT 7 /DNA/ – Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, arrived at Islamabad today. He will be leading a high-level Saudi business delegation.

During their stay, His Highness and the accompanying delegation will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership and engage with senior government officials, chambers of commerce and leading business groups to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects their shared commitment to expanding economic and investment partnerships under the framework of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

Discussions during the visit are expected to focus on trade/investment facilitation and collaboration across priority sectors aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s economic growth agenda.