Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy deep, brotherly relations: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, OCT 11 /DNA/ – Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Mr. Shaukat Tarin at Finance Division.

Both sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen economic and business ties between the two countries.

While extending a warm welcome, the Finance Minister Mr. Shaukat Tarin highlighted that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan and the bilateral ties are rooted in centuries old religious, cultural and commercial links between the people of both the countries. Moreover, a large number of Pakistani expatriates are working in different fields and are a great asset for the country. The overseas Pakistanis play pivotal role in our economy through remittances, he added.

The Finance Minister further apprised the H.E. Ambassador about the potential for increased collaboration between the two countries in the areas of agriculture and food security.

The Saudi Ambassador stated that Saudi Arabia is opening up to foreign investments and stressed upon the need for increase in mutual investments in different fields.