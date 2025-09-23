Pakistan, Saudi Arabia celebrate 95th national day, renew commitment to strong bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 23 /DNA/ – Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani joined Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad, to celebrate the 95th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The highlight of the ceremony was the traditional cake-cutting, symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two brotherly nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Gilani lauded Saudi Arabia’s remarkable progress under its Vision 2030 and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Kingdom in all fields, including trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Ambassador Al-Malki, in turn, emphasized the depth of the Pakistan-Saudi partnership, calling it a relationship rooted in shared faith, history, and mutual respect.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy excellent relations, often described as “strategic, fraternal, and time-tested.” The recent signing of a comprehensive defence pact between the two countries has further cemented this bond, reflecting the trust and confidence both nations place in each other. The agreement is expected to enhance cooperation in defence production, training, intelligence-sharing, and joint military exercises, underscoring the closeness of bilateral relations.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, and representatives from civil society. The celebration not only marked Saudi Arabia’s national pride but also highlighted the special place the Kingdom holds in Pakistan’s foreign policy framework.

Observers note that at a time of shifting regional dynamics, the Pakistan-Saudi alliance remains a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Muslim world, with both countries pledging to work together for regional security and prosperity.