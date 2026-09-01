Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen cooperation in AI, data governance

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and President of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi on Tuesday agreed to continue discussions to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries in artificial intelligence, data governance and emerging technologies.

During a meeting on the sidelines of LEAP 2026 in Riyadh, Shaza Fatima briefed the SDAIA president on Pakistan’s ongoing initiatives to advance the country’s national artificial intelligence and data governance agenda, said a news release.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to building a strong data ecosystem and strengthening the country’s digital economy.

Both sides discussed ways to establish a comprehensive and sustainable partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in artificial intelligence, data governance and emerging technologies.