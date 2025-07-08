Pakistan, Rwanda economic relations to grow stronger: ICCI President

ISLAMABAD, JUL 8: /DNA/ – Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), participated in the celebration of Rwanda National Day, held to commemorate the country’s independence and progress.

On this occasion, President ICCI extended his heartiest congratulations to the Ambassador of Rwanda and the Defence Attaché, Lt. Col. Shyaka Kajugiro Ismail. He highlighted the deep-rooted and cordial relations between Pakistan and Rwanda, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing existing trade and business collaboration between the two nations.

President Qureshi also took the opportunity to engage in discussions with Ambassadors and High Commissioners of other friendly countries, focusing on strengthening economic cooperation and exploring avenues for bilateral and multilateral trade.

ICCI Executive Member Waseem Chaudhry was also present at the event who also highlighted the Chamber efforts to expand Pakistan’s global economic outreach.