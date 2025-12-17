Pakistan–Russia Strategic Partnership Strengthens Eurasian Regional Cooperation

MOSCOW, DEC 17 /DNA/: Mushahid says ‘Pakistan-Russia are strategic partners in Eurasia’, announces ‘Eurasian Connectivity Forum’ to promote regional cooperation:

“The first-ever Russia–Pakistan Eurasian Forum 2025, organized by academic and research institutions from Pakistan and Russia, with support of both governments, convened in the Russian capital. The Forum focused on strengthening Russia–Pakistan relations, with special attention to non-traditional security challenges, people-to-people connectivity and regional cooperation in Eurasia.

In his Keynote speech at the Forum, Senator Mushahid Hussain, who discussed how cooperation in non-traditional security areas can contribute to economic stability, mutual trust, and people-to-people partnerships, highlighting new avenues for collaboration in a changing global environment. He said the global shift of power from West to East was evident and even President Trump’s National Security Strategy has recognised this new reality, adding that Eurasia is the center of gravity of the rising Global South. He said Eurasian multilateralism would drive this multipolar world, with Pakistan, Russia, Iran, Turkey and the Central Asian Republics would drive Eurasian Multilateralism. In this regard, he announced establishment of the Eurasian Connectivity Forum as the institutional foundation of Eurasian Multilateralism, since connectivity includes commerce, culture and people-to-people connectivity with media, academia and think tanks as key players. He said counter-terrorism, commerce and culture, education and energy, people-to-people connectivity would be key pillars of the Eurasian Connectivity Forum. Senator Mushahid Hussain also called for an annual Pakistan-Russia Strategic Dialogue led by opinion and business leaders, as in the new scenario, there is no fundamental conflict of interests between Pakistan and Russia, mentioning how Pakistan had a positive and balanced perspective on Ukraine, while Russia too remained neutral during Indian aggression against Pakistan, with both opposing any New Cold War. He urged both governments to ‘seize the moment’ to build a broader partnership between Islamabad and Moscow in a rapidly transforming regional and global scenario.