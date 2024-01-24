Pakistan, Russia ink MoU on physical culture and sports cooperation

MOSCOW, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Today Pakistan and Russia signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports. The MoU was signed in Moscow by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali and Russian Minister for Sports Oleg Matytsin.

The MoU envisions bilateral cooperation in a wide range of sporting endeavours including elite and mass sports, sports for disabled persons, sports science and education, sports technology and infrastucture. The MoU includes cooperation through trainings, seminars and exchange of sports delegations and sports development programs.