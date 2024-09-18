Pakistan, Russia explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18 (DNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk, on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.
They will discuss areas of multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation including trade, energy and connectivity.
