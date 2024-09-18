Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Main Menu

Pakistan, Russia explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation

| September 18, 2024
Pakistan, Russia explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18 (DNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk, on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.

They will discuss areas of multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation including trade, energy and connectivity.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

President rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly polls

President rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly polls

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18 (DNA) – President Asif Ali Zardari has categorically rejected the elections forRead More

Pakistan, Russia explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, Russia explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18 (DNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq DarRead More

Comments are Closed