Pakistan-Russia conclude Joint Anti-Terror Exercise “Druzhba-VII” at NCTC Pabbi

RAWALPINDI, OCT 25: /DNA/ – Closing ceremony of Pakistan – Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Russia at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi, today.

Two weeks long exercise was commenced on 13 October 2024. Special Forces of Pakistan Army and 54 x all ranks from Russian Army participated in the Exercise.

Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, HI (M) graced the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest. Russian Ambassador, His Excellency Albert P. Khorev also witnessed the Ceremony.

The troops displayed highest standards of professionalism during the conduct. The Exercise was aimed at refining drills, procedures and techniques, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.