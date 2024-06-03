Pakistan rowing team takes second prize in the Grand Moscow Regatta

The team from Pakistan won second prize in the 63d Grand Moscow Regatta held on May 30 – June 2, 2024 on Moscow Rowing Canal.

MOSCOW, JUN 3 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Khalid Jamali congratulated Pakistani sportswomen Manahil Hussain, Aaleen Hussain, Mariam Yousuf Ali and Nehan Asad, as well as their coach Imran Khan and manager Danish Iftikhar on their brilliant effort. “Karachi Boat Club’s participation in the rowing competition will have a positive impact on the relations between the two countries,” said Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali.

Mohammad Khalid Jamali expressed satisfaction over the positive relations between Pakistan and Russia in various fields, including sports.

The Pakistani team expressed their gratitude to the organizers for their hospitality and top-notch organization. Additionally, they extended their thanks to the Ambassador for the encouragement he provided.

More than 1,300 athletes from Russia, Cuba, Serbia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus took part in the 63d Grand Moscow Regatta.