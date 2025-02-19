“Pakistan rolls out the red carpet for ICC Trophy 2025” : report

ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 (APP/DNA):The wait is over and the ICC Trophy 2025 championship has arrived, bringing with it a wave of excitement and anticipation as cricket enthusiasts from across Pakistan gather at the revamped stadium in Karachi to cheer on their favorite

teams.

Pakistan has rolled out the red carpet for the ICC Trophy 2025, showcasing its hospitality and enthusiasm for the prestigious tournament.

As the event gets underway, cricket mania has hit Karachi, with fans flocking to the stadium to catch a glimpse of their favorite teams and players. “Pakistan rolls out the red carpet for ICC Trophy 2025,” said a report aired by PTV news channel.

The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors from around the world, boosting tourism and showcasing Pakistan’s rich culture and hospitality, added report.

Fans from across the country are thrilled to see their heroes in action. “I have been waiting for this moment for years!” exclaimed a cricket enthusiast from Lahore. “Our team has been working hard, and I am confident they will bring home the trophy!”

In Karachi, fans are eager to see their team take on New Zealand in the opening match. “It is going to be a thrilling match!” said a youngster girl from Karachi. “I will be cheering on our team with my friends and family it is going to be an unforgettable experience!”

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, fans are looking forward to seeing their team take on Bangladesh. “We have been preparing for this moment for months,” said a cricket fan from Rawalpindi. “Our team has the talent and determination to win, we just need to believe in them!”

The ICC Trophy 2025 championship promises to be an exciting and action-packed tournament, with the best teams from around the world competing for the coveted title, said an official of PCB.

As the nation wishes their heroes good luck, one thing is certain this tournament will be an unforgettable experience for cricket fans across Pakistan.

DIG Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed assured that Sindh Police is dedicated to providing a secure and tranquil atmosphere for all attendees at the ICC Trophy 2025 championship. He revealed that a comprehensive security plan has been devised in collaboration with relevant agencies to guarantee a seamless experience. “The renovated stadium is a testament to Pakistan’s passion for cricket. It is a world-class facility that will provide an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike,” PCB Chairman said.

“We are thrilled to showcase our newly renovated stadium to the world. The state-of-the-art facilities will ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone involved” , PCB CEO added.

“The stadium’s transformation is also nothing short of remarkable. It is a fitting venue for the ICC Trophy 2025 and will undoubtedly provide an electrifying atmosphere for the matches.” PCB Director International Cricket Operations concluded.