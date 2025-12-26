Pakistan rolls out red carpet for UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ISLAMABAD, DEC 26: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Friday on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The UAE president was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir along with a number of ministers and senior officials upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase.

As the president’s aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was escorted by a formation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.

The national anthems of both countries were played, a 21-gun salute was fired, and an honour guard lined up to salute the UAE president.

Military and traditional bands delivered ceremonial performances, while groups of children waving the flags of both nations lined the route.

The UAE president is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising his advisers, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi.

The UAE delegation also includes several federal ministers and senior officials.

According to the Foreign Office, this is Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan as the UAE president. He had earlier visited Pakistan on a private trip in January this year.

The FO said that during the visit, the UAE president will hold a meeting with PM Shehbaz, where the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit, the FO added, will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, a public holiday has been declared in Islamabad in view of the President Al Nahyan’s visit to Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar, the Islamabad High Court and Islamabad district courts will remain closed on December 26. The Senate Secretariat and the National Assembly Secretariat will also remain closed today.

The registrar of the Federal Constitutional Court has likewise announced a public holiday, canceling today’s cause list.

However, under a Cabinet Division notification, banks, essential services offices, including those of Capital Development Authority (CDA), police, IESCO, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, will remain operational.