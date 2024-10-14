Pakistan rolls out red carpet for Chinese PM Li Qiang as bilateral ties to climb new height

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Monday landed in Rawalpindi on a four-day visit to Pakistan, where he will discuss various matters of mutual interest with Pakistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The Chinese dignitary is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will stay here from October 14-17, read a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement after arrival, the premier said: “As soon as I stepped off the plane, I was greeted with the warm hospitality of the Pakistani side and impressed by the profound brotherly friendship between our peoples.”

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to convey cordial greetings and best wishes to the friendly Pakistani government and people,” said the Chinese dignitary.

He mentioned that Pakistan is an important developing country, an emerging market, and a major Muslim country. It is also, he said, China’s all-weather strategic cooperative partner and an ironclad friend.

“China is now further deepening reform comprehensively and advancing Chinese modernisation on all fronts through high-quality development. Pakistan is also committed to its reform and development endeavour,” added PM Li.

Earlier, expanding on the Chinese PM’s visit, the FO had said that the dignitary and his counterpart PM Shehbaz will lead respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC).

The Chinese premier would also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and the country’s senior military leadership.

PM Li’s visit comes as several top foreign leaders will be convening in Islamabad for the Heads of Government meeting — the supreme decision-making body of the SCO which meets once a year and decides upon all the important issues of the organisation.

The dignitaries set to attend the SCO moot include Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar — the first visit by an Indian FM in nearly a decade.

The SCO comprises China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus along with 16 more countries, which are affiliated as observers or “dialogue partners”.

The high-level moot will be held with strict security measures in place as the government has announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, with schools and businesses shut, and large contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed.

Pakistan Army troops will be responsible for the security of the capital’s Red Zone, which will house most of the meetings and is also home to parliament and a diplomatic enclave, according to the interior ministry.