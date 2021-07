Pakistan returns 5 Afghan soldiers

RAWALPINDI: Five Afghan Soldiers have been returned to Afghan government authorities Wednesday evening at Nawapass, Bajaur at 17:45 after due procedure, a statement from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. According to the statement, these Afghan Soldiers were given safe passage into Pakistan, on their own request, by Pakistan Army in Arundu Sector of Pak-Afghan International Border, Chitral, on 26th Jul. After necessary clearance, the Afghan soldiers crossed into Pakistan. The said soldiers have now been returned to Afghan authorities on their request.