Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 128/7 in T20I tri-series game

RAWALPINDI, NOV 22: Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets as Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 128 for seven in the third T20I of the tri-series, also featuring Zimbabwe, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors got off to a brief flying start to their innings, with opener Kamil Mishara taking on Pakistan bowlers for two sixes and as many fours during his 12-ball 22 until Faheem Ashraf drew curtains on his blazing knock in the fourth over.

Sri Lanka then suffered another setback 13 balls later when Kusal Mendis (three) was run out by Mohammad Wasim Jr, bringing the total down to 38/2 in 5.4 overs.

Following the back-to-back wickets, Kusal Perera joined opener Pathum Nissanka (17) for a cautious 22-run partnership, which culminated with the former’s dismissal on the first delivery of the ninth over, bowled by Abrar Ahmed.

Nissanka’s dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse, instigated by Nawaz as he picked up three wickets in quick succession, out of which two came in the same over, as Sri Lanka slipped further to 86/6 in 13.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Liyanage stood his ground firm amid the collapse and attempted to launch a recovery by putting together a one-sided 35-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Wanindu Hasaranga, who fell in the penultimate over after scoring a 12-ball 11.

Liyanage, on the other hand, remained unbeaten and walked back after top-scoring with an anchoring 40 off 37 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six.

Nawaz was the standout bowler for Pakistan, returning economical bowling figures of 3/16 in his four overs, while Abrar, Faheem and Salman Mirza chipped in with one wicket apiece.

The Green shirts have won their first game, beating Zimbabwe by five wickets in Tuesday’s series-opener.

Sri Lanka were defeated by Zimbabwe in the second match of the Pakistan-hosted tri-series at the same venue.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.