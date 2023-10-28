Pakistan Research Centre ranked top for its contribution to BRI

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (DNA): The Pakistan Research Centre for a Community

with Shared Future (PRCCSF) was ranked at number 1 out of 17 Research

Centers operating in 155 partner countries of the Belt and Road

Initiative (BRI) during the International Think Tank Forum 2023 held in

Wuhu, China recently.

The center was awarded the top position due to its role in enhancing

research and academic cooperation, promoting the concept of a shared

future not only in Pakistan but also globally, and contributing

significantly to the BRI and connectivity, as well as strengthening

people-to-people ties, a press release on Saturday said.

The International Think Tank Forum 2023, titled “Building a Community

with Shared Future & Belt and Road Initiative,” was arranged by the

Communication University of China, Beijing and Anhui Normal University

Wuhu.

Executive Director PRCCSF, who was representing Pakistan at the forum,

said that the Institute for a Community with Shared Future Beijing

brought together 17 think tanks from across the world, who were working

on connectivity through the BRI and community of shared future.

“It’s my proud privilege to announce that Pakistan Research Centre for a

Community with Shared Future has been declared as the best center in the

world and we are given first position,” he was quoted as saying.

Speaking at the International forum, Executive Director PRCCSF

highlighted that cooperation under the BRI spans various levels, from

global coordination recognized by the United Nations to regional

initiatives like the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the

ASEAN Connectivity Plan.

He said whereas, at the bilateral level, China’s collaborations with

countries like Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Indonesia,

the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are

shaping future economic development and regional integration.

“International organizational cooperation is also on the rise, with over

80 countries and international organizations subscribing to China’s

initiative on promoting unimpeded trade cooperation along the BRI,” he

further added.

The Pakistani expert emphasized that the signing of free trade

agreements and collaboration in customs inspection and quarantine

procedures has improved efficiency at border ports and trade and

investment platforms have emerged as pivotal tools for promoting global

cooperation.

He underlined that the BRI has become a symbol of economic growth,

global connectivity, and cooperation. Its historical roots, fostering

economic globalization, supply chain contributions, and collaboration at

various levels, underscore its importance.