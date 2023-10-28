Pakistan Research Centre ranked top for its contribution to BRI
ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (DNA): The Pakistan Research Centre for a Community
with Shared Future (PRCCSF) was ranked at number 1 out of 17 Research
Centers operating in 155 partner countries of the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) during the International Think Tank Forum 2023 held in
Wuhu, China recently.
The center was awarded the top position due to its role in enhancing
research and academic cooperation, promoting the concept of a shared
future not only in Pakistan but also globally, and contributing
significantly to the BRI and connectivity, as well as strengthening
people-to-people ties, a press release on Saturday said.
The International Think Tank Forum 2023, titled “Building a Community
with Shared Future & Belt and Road Initiative,” was arranged by the
Communication University of China, Beijing and Anhui Normal University
Wuhu.
Executive Director PRCCSF, who was representing Pakistan at the forum,
said that the Institute for a Community with Shared Future Beijing
brought together 17 think tanks from across the world, who were working
on connectivity through the BRI and community of shared future.
“It’s my proud privilege to announce that Pakistan Research Centre for a
Community with Shared Future has been declared as the best center in the
world and we are given first position,” he was quoted as saying.
Speaking at the International forum, Executive Director PRCCSF
highlighted that cooperation under the BRI spans various levels, from
global coordination recognized by the United Nations to regional
initiatives like the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the
ASEAN Connectivity Plan.
He said whereas, at the bilateral level, China’s collaborations with
countries like Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Indonesia,
the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are
shaping future economic development and regional integration.
“International organizational cooperation is also on the rise, with over
80 countries and international organizations subscribing to China’s
initiative on promoting unimpeded trade cooperation along the BRI,” he
further added.
The Pakistani expert emphasized that the signing of free trade
agreements and collaboration in customs inspection and quarantine
procedures has improved efficiency at border ports and trade and
investment platforms have emerged as pivotal tools for promoting global
cooperation.
He underlined that the BRI has become a symbol of economic growth,
global connectivity, and cooperation. Its historical roots, fostering
economic globalization, supply chain contributions, and collaboration at
various levels, underscore its importance.
