Pakistan reports highest Covid-19 ratio since May

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded the highest coronavirus positivity ratio at 4.09% in the last 24 hours since May 30, which was at 4.05%, according to the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) data.

The NCOC, sharing the daily statistics on Sunday, said 1,980 coronavirus cases were detected from 48,382 tests conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-seven deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with the most recorded in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkwa, according to the NCOC’s data. Out of the 27 people who lost their lives, 16 died on ventilators.

The country has recorded a total of 973,284 cases, 22,582 deaths, 913,203 recoveries, the NCOC said, adding that there were 37,499 active cases.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 346,360, Punjab 348,085, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,313, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,647, in Balochistan 27,961, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,851, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,067.