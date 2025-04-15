Pakistan removes harsh clauses from anti-Israel UN Resolution

ISLAMABAD, APR 15: In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan played a pivotal role in softening a contentious United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Israel, earning praise from the American Jewish Congress (AJC).

The AJC specifically commended Pakistan for removing harsh provisions that could have unfairly targeted Israeli officials while also ensuring condemnation of Hamas.

The original draft of the UNHRC resolution included a highly controversial clause calling for a standing UN mechanism to prosecute individuals from “all parties” for alleged human rights violations. Given the resolution’s perceived anti-Israel bias, this provision risked singling out Israeli officials for legal action.

Pakistan’s intervention led to the removal of this clause, with the final version merely suggesting that the UN General Assembly (UNGA) consider such a step—a crucial distinction, as UNGA resolutions are non-binding.

“The American Jewish Congress has specially thanked Pakistan for removing harsh sections from a UN Human Rights Council resolution against Israel and also condemning Hamas.”