Pakistan rejects Israel’s move recognizing breakaway Somaliland region

ISLAMABAD, DEC 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned any attempts to undermine the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia, and rejects, in this regard, the announcement made by Israel recognising the independence of the so-called Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Such illegal and provocative actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and not only threaten the peace and stability of the brotherly country of Somalia, but also that of the entire region. The international community must step in to reject any such actions, and prevent and deter Israel from undermining the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the broader region.

Pakistan reiterates its complete support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as well as for all efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the country.

Pakistan also reiterates its unequivocal rejection of any steps aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land under any circumstances, and reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and for a sovereign, independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.=DNA