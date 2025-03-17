Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s misleading remarks on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 /DNA/ – Responding to media queries regarding the remarks made by the Indian Prime Minister during a podcast with Lex Fridman, the Spokesperson said, “The remarks are misleading and one-sided. They conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for last seven decades despite India’s solemn assurances to the United Nations, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people.

India’s fictitious narrative of victimhood cannot hide its involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Instead of blaming others, India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.

Pakistan has always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. However, peace and stability in South Asia have remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions.

The anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiates the bilateral environment and impedes the prospects for peace and cooperation. It must stop.”