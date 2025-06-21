Pakistan rejects Indian media claims of requesting ceasefire, credits US, KSA role

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP/DNA):Pakistan has dismissed the Indian media’s claims that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, stated Pakistan had requested a ceasefire following recent tensions with India.

“We categorically reject claims that Pakistan sought a ceasefire following the Indian aggression,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement issued late Friday.

He said that Deputy Prime Dar, in his media interviews and statements, had explained that Pakistan responded decisively to Indian aggression in exercise of its right to self-defence.

He explained that the friendly states, including Saudi Arabia, and particularly the United States, played a crucial role in facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

“The sequence of events clearly demonstrates that Pakistan did not initiate or ask anyone for a ceasefire but agreed to it when around 0815 am on 10th May 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the DPM/FM, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and informed that India is ready to ceasefire if Pakistan is willing,” the spokesperson recalled.

He said that the DPM/FM confirmed Pakistan’s acceptance.

The spokesperson said that later at around 9 a.m., Saudi FM Prince Faisal also called DPM/FM and informed the same about India and sought same confirmation which Secretary of State Marco Rubio had sought earlier.”