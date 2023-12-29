Pakistan rejects Indian extradition request for Hafiz Saeed over lack of bilateral treaty

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – In response to media queries regarding India’s request to extradite Hafiz Saeed, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said :

It is pertinent to note that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India.”

“Pakistan has received a request from the Indian authorities, seeking extradition of Hafiz Saeed in a so-called money laundering case.