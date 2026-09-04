Pakistan rejects Indian allegations over Narowal temple damage

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Aug 4 – Pakistan’s Foreign Office has strongly dismissed accusations from India regarding the condition of a Hindu temple in Narowal, labeling the claims as “false and politically motivated.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan responded to a press release from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs concerning the Hindu temple at Adda Siraj. Mr. Khan clarified that the temple structure was damaged on July 21, 2026, due to torrential rains, not due to any malicious action.

“The local authorities have already surveyed the rain damage and initiated steps for the restoration of the building,” the Spokesperson stated, emphasizing that Pakistan is taking practical steps to preserve the religious site.

The statement took a sharp turn, condemning India’s response as a “cheap gimmick” and an attempt to divert global attention. Pakistan’s Foreign Office accused India of systematic persecution of minorities, alleging state-sponsored attacks against places of worship belonging to Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities.

“It is shameful that India is distorting facts,” the statement read, further asserting that the “weaponization of Hindutva ideology” against minorities is a well-known reality. The Spokesperson called on the international community to hold the Indian leadership accountable for its treatment of religious minorities.

This diplomatic exchange comes amid ongoing tensions between the two neighbors, with Pakistan urging the world to focus on India’s domestic human rights record rather than what it termed baseless allegations regarding the management of religious sites within its own borders.