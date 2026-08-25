Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claims of involvement in Badakhshan violence

ISLAMABAD, AUG 25: Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless allegation of the Afghan Taliban regime that its forces supported or accompanied armed opposition groups in Badakhshan.

In an interview with Aamaj News, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid asserted that Pakistani authorities are physically involved in Badakhshan’s violence.

“Nothing can be farther than this from the truth. No credible evidence has been presented to substantiate this false narrative,” the Ministry of Information said in a statement posted on X.

The violence in Badakhshan, the ministry added, reflects Afghanistan’s own internal security and governance challenges, not Pakistani interference.

It added that available independent reporting has documented the clashes as an armed struggle against non-inclusive and oppressive Afghan Taliban rule, without establishing any Pakistani involvement.

The ministry noted that the Pakistani government has consistently supported a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and has no interest in destabilising its neighbour.

“The Taliban regime should address the growing challenges arising from their own governance failures instead of blaming Pakistan for Afghanistan’s internal problems. Assertions without evidence cannot substitute facts.”