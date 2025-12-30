Pakistan reiterates firm adherence to One-China Principle

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30: Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on advancing China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation, and reached wide consensus on implementation of the action plan to foster the China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

After Ambassador Jiang Zaidong briefed him on the current situation across the Taiwan Strait and the legitimate measures taken by China, DPM&FM said that Pakistan has always firmly adhered to the one-China principle, clearly recognized that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

Pakistan’s above-mentioned position is unwavering and consistent. As the ironclad friend and all-weather strategic cooperative partner of China, Pakistan will continue to firmly support China on all issues concerning China’s core interests.