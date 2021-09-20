Pakistan Registers 40 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed 40 more lives across Pakistan during the PAST 24 hours, lifting the overall tally of fatalities to 27,246.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 51,348 samples were tested, out of which 2,167 turned out to be positive for the viral disease.

The country’s tally of infections rose to 1,226,008 after 2,167 new cases were reported.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 4.22 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.68 per cent, the NCOC said, adding the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in the country stands at 4,840.

Pakistan has conducted 18,903,808 tests to diagnose COVID-19 so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 450,787 COVID-19 cases, followed by Punjab with 422,790 infections.

Islamabad has registered 104,242 cases so far, while 171,388 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Balochistan has registered 32,722 cases. Azad Jammu and Kashmir 32,769 cases and GB has reported 10,245 infections so far.