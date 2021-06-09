Pakistan records 77 COVID-19 deaths, 1,118 new infections

ISLAMABAD : The number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline with every passing day as the positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to 2.54 per cent during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 77 more people lost their lives. The overall death toll has surged to 21,453, while 1,118 new infections surfaced when 43,900 samples were tested during this period.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 935,013 after 1,383 people tested positive for the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 44,987. 3,196 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

2,244 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 869,691.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 343,031 cases, Sindh 325,110, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,928, Islamabad 81,871, Balochistan 25,961, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,566, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,664.