Pakistan recognised globally as flag-bearer of peace, says PM Shehbaz

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is recognised around the world as a ” flag-bearer of peace”, reaffirming the country’s commitment to regional stability while stressing that its armed forces remained resolute in eliminating terrorism.

Addressing a commissioning parade of the 125th Midshipmen and 33rd Short Service Commission Course at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday, the premier said the recent agreement between Iran and the United States is a matter of pride for Pakistan.



Washington and Tehran signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” in Switzerland’s Burgenstock on June 17, largely mediated by Pakistan.

The prime minister also praised Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his tireless efforts in promoting peace.

He also appreciated the valuable support of friendly countries in facilitating the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

Speaking on foreign-backed terrorism, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan continues to face terrorism sponsored from abroad, adding that the armed forces are fully determined to defeat the menace.

He lauded the Pakistan Navy for its outstanding role in Marka-e-Haq, adding that the government is taking steps to further strengthen the naval force.

Congratulating the graduating cadets and officers, PM Shehbaz said it is encouraging to see cadets from friendly countries participating in the training programme alongside their Pakistani counterparts.

During the ceremony, he distributed awards among outstanding cadets.

Midshipman Umar Mukhtar received the Sword of Honour for overall best performance, Midshipman Hadi Abbas Khan was awarded the Academy Dirk, Officer Cadet Hafiz Muhammad Ahmad Munawwar received the Chief of Defence Forces Gold Medal, while Officer Cadet Alveera Hamza of the Short Service Commission Course was presented with the Commandant’s Gold Medal.

The prime minister also inspected the parade and was presented with a Guard of Honour. The ceremony was attended by senior military officials, dignitaries, including Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif and Attaullah Tarar; Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi, and the families of the newly commissioned officers.