Pakistan reaffirms strong ties with ASEAN: Amna

ISLAMABAD, JUL 25 /DNA/ — Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, has reiterated Islamabad’s firm commitment to deepening its multifaceted relations with ASEAN member states, highlighting the regional bloc’s critical role in promoting peace, integration, and economic development across Asia.

She made these remarks during the handover ceremony of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) Chair, where Myanmar formally passed the baton to Thailand. The ceremony, held in at the Myanmar residence, was followed by a luncheon hosted by the Ambassador of Myanmar, H.E. Wunna Han, in honor of ASEAN envoys and Pakistani officials.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch lauded ASEAN’s contribution to regional cooperation, economic integration, and dialogue-based diplomacy. She praised the bloc for setting a global example in maintaining unity among diverse nations and emphasized that Pakistan views ASEAN as a key partner in its foreign policy framework.

“Pakistan greatly values its longstanding ties with ASEAN countries,” she said. “Our engagement with ASEAN has steadily grown over the years, and we remain committed to further enhancing cooperation across economic, political, and cultural dimensions.”

Underscoring Pakistan’s proactive approach, the Foreign Secretary also shared that preparations are underway to celebrate ASEAN Day in Islamabad in a “befitting and meaningful manner,” reflecting the strength of the relationship and mutual respect shared between Pakistan and ASEAN nations.

The ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) is composed of the resident missions of ASEAN countries in Pakistan, including Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. The chairmanship of the committee rotates after every six months among member states.

During the handover ceremony, Ambassador Wunna Han of Myanmar formally transferred the chair of ACI to the Ambassador of Thailand, H.E. Rongvudhi Virabutr. The symbolic passing of the gavel marks a new chapter in ASEAN’s diplomatic presence in Pakistan, with Thailand expected to further energize ASEAN’s collective engagements in Islamabad during its chairmanship.

The event was attended by senior officials of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Additional Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, as well as the heads of missions of ASEAN member states represented in Islamabad.

Ambassador Wunna Han, in his farewell remarks as outgoing ACI Chair, reflected on the achievements and collaborative efforts undertaken by ASEAN missions in Pakistan during his tenure. He also expressed confidence that Thailand would carry forward the momentum to strengthen ASEAN’s visibility and outreach in Pakistan.

Accepting the chairmanship, Ambassador Rongvudhi Virabutr reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan. He highlighted the mutual opportunities for trade, investment, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties that lie ahead.

ASEAN — the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — is a regional organization established in 1967 comprising ten countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Its primary aim is to promote political and economic cooperation and regional stability among its members.

Pakistan became a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 1993 and has since maintained regular interaction with the grouping through high-level visits, participation in forums, and trade engagements.

The Islamabad-based ASEAN Committee plays a vital role in furthering these ties on the ground, not only through diplomacy but also through cultural, educational, and development initiatives.

As ASEAN and Pakistan look ahead to new horizons of cooperation, events such as the ACI chair handover reflect the enduring partnership and shared aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated Asia.