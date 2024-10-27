Pakistan Reaffirms Solidarity with the People of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, OCT 27 /DNA/ – On the 77th anniversary of the arrival of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government and people of Pakistan reiterate their unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

In their messages on this solemn occasion, the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan have reaffirmed the nation’s steadfast moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister has addressed letters to the leadership of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), highlighting the ongoing situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He has called for the full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and urged international action to address human rights concerns, including the release of Kashmiri political prisoners and dissenters.

Additionally, the Foreign Secretary has briefed Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the multifaceted legal, security, and human rights dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to seeking a just resolution.

In a display of solidarity, a ‘Solidarity Walk’ took place in Islamabad this morning along Constitution Avenue to D-Chowk, led by the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, and Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal.

Across Pakistan, a series of events, including public rallies, seminars, and photo exhibitions, are being organized to honor the Kashmiris’ struggle. Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora communities are actively participating, and Pakistan’s diplomatic missions worldwide are hosting special events to raise global awareness about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute