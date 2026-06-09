Pakistan reaffirms multilateralism at SCO Silver Jubilee event

ISLAMABAD, JUN 9 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar participated in a cake-cutting ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday to mark the 25th anniversary (Silver Jubilee) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The event was attended by resident ambassadors of SCO member states based in Pakistan. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Organization’s founding and its contributions to regional stability and cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism. He highlighted that the SCO continues to serve as a vital platform for promoting peace, security, economic connectivity, and shared prosperity across the Eurasian region.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire SCO family on this important milestone and expressed confidence in the Organization’s continued role in fostering regional cooperation and development.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, founded in 2001, currently includes member states such as China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations, among others. Pakistan remains an active participant in SCO initiatives aimed at counter-terrorism, trade, and cultural exchange.