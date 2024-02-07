Pakistan reaffirms commitment to inclusive democracy ahead of general elections: FO

ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 (DNA) – In response to a media question on the remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, made the following statement:

“Pakistan is fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its laws and Constitution.

Security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on 08 February 2024 as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.

Our judicial system provides for fair trial and due process. Domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process.”