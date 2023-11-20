Pakistan ready to play proactive role in all kinds of Int’l cooperation: Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 20 (DNA) — Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said that Pakistan is ready to play a proactive role in all kinds of international cooperation to increase global security. He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral relations. It was agreed in the meeting to further enhance cooperation in the field of security. The Interior Minister said the decades-long friendship between Pakistan and China is an example for the entire world.

He said Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s recent visit to China will further strengthen cooperation in various fields including security. He expressed the confidence that next target is to implement the agreements made during the Prime Minister’s visit.

He also commended the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s global security initiative. Sarfraz Bugti said that all possible measures have been taken to ensure the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

He said terrorism is a challenge; we have defeated it in the past, and will eradicate it completely in future as well. On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador lauded Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism. He also thanked the Interior Minister for providing all possible security to the Chinese citizens. — DNA