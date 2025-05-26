Pakistan ready for talks with India says PM Shehbaz

Addressing joint presser, PM says Pakistan ready to engage in dialogue for resolution of all disputes

DNA

TEHRAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan was prepared to hold talks with India for the sake of regional peace, reiterating that the country desired peace and stability in South Asia.

“We want peace… we are ready to engage in dialogue for the resolution of all disputes, including the issue of Kashmir,” the premier said while addressing a joint press conference along with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.

Following the conclusion of visit to Turkiye, the premier landed in Tehran as part of his four-nation tour to friendly countries, with aim to express his gratitude for supporting Pakistan during the recent conflict against India.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by Iranian Interior Minister and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Iranian armed forces presented a guard of honour at the airport.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal General Asim Munir. Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also part of the delegation.

Speaking during the joint presser, the premier said that Pakistan is a peaceful country that seeks harmony in the region but warned that any act of aggression would be met with a strong and effective response.

He noted that his country was willing to hold discussions on key regional issues, including water sharing and counter-terrorism.

Commenting on Pakistan’s national security, PM Shehbaz commended the armed forces for their bravery and timely response during the recent conflict with India. “Our armed forces demonstrated exemplary courage,” he noted.

He also expressed gratitude to Iranian President Pezeshkian for his support and solidarity with Pakistan. “I appreciate the sentiments expressed by President Pezeshkian towards the people of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the two countries shared deep-rooted ties based on mutual respect and regional cooperation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to peace and development, the prime minister also reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Moreover, the prime minister and his delegation are scheduled to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Prior to his visit to Tehran, PM Shehbaz — in an interview with Iranian news agency — said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran which stood at $3 billion, would be taken to $10 billion volume in the next few years, as there was immense potential of growth.

The prime minister noted that the bilateral trade between the two countries had witnessed a significant increase in the past three to four years.

“We want to take it up to $10 billion in the next few years, but I think the potential is much larger than that as well. We are discussing signing a free trade agreement (FTA). I think in the next ten years, the trade volume between the two countries will expand a great deal,” the Iranian news wire quoted the prime minister as saying.

The premier, to a query, replied that he strongly believed that the economic destiny of both countries was interlinked as they shared a border of about 900 kilometres.