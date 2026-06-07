Pakistan Reach Historic Football Final After 64 Years

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan produced another memorable performance on Sunday, defeating Afghanistan 2-0 to reach the final of the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament and secure a place in the final of a stand-alone international football competition for the first time in 64 years.

Goals from Umar Nawaz and Harun Hamid sealed a historic victory for the Shaheens, who topped the four-nation tournament at Male, Maldives under head coach Nolberto Solano and continued their remarkable resurgence on the international stage.

The achievement marks Pakistan’s first appearance in the final of an independent international football tournament since the 1962 Merdeka Cup, where they finished runners-up to Indonesia. It is one of the most significant milestones in the country’s football history and another major step forward for a team that had struggled for years amid administrative turmoil and international isolation.

Fresh from their 3-0 victory over hosts Maldives — Pakistan’s first international win in 961 days — the Shaheens needed only a draw to qualify for the final. Instead, they delivered a commanding performance against Afghanistan.

Pakistan made the perfect start when Umar Nawaz opened the scoring in the fifth minute, expertly converting a low cross from Shayek Dost to give his side an early advantage.

The early breakthrough allowed Pakistan to control large portions of the match, with Shayek Dost, Umar Nawaz and Otis Khan consistently troubling the Afghan defence, while Haris Zeb and Fazal provided energy and width on the flanks.

Afghanistan came closest to an equaliser just before halftime when captain Omid Popalzay’s free-kick struck the crossbar, but Pakistan maintained their one-goal lead heading into the break.

The second half saw Afghanistan push forward in search of a result, but Pakistan remained disciplined and dangerous on the counterattack. Ali Agha nearly doubled the lead after being released by a superb Shayek Dost pass, but his effort drifted wide.

As the match entered stoppage time, Harun Hamid put the result beyond doubt. The forward latched onto a pass from Adil Nabi before unleashing a powerful strike into the net, sealing a famous 2-0 victory and sparking celebrations among the Pakistani contingent.

The win confirmed Pakistan’s place in the final on June 10, where they will face either Afghanistan or Bangladesh, with the Shaheens now just one victory away from completing one of the greatest achievements in the nation’s football history.