Pakistan ranks high in diabetes prevalence, urgent action needed: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 /DNA/:The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with the Islamabad Founder Lions Club on Thursday organized an impactful awareness session in connection with World Diabetes.

The session drew significant participation from members of the business community, educationists, medical professionals, and universities students, reflecting the importance of addressing diabetes as a growing national health concern.

A distinguished panel comprising Dr. Shagufta Feroz, Dr. Arif Masood, District Governor, Lions Club International, Dr. Zubair Hassan, Dr. Munira Abbasi, Professor Dr. Tahira Sadiq, and Yasir Akbar Niazi briefed the audience on the alarming rise of diabetes in Pakistan.

They highlighted that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), nearly one in three adults in Pakistan is currently affected by diabetes, making the country the world’s highest in adult prevalence of the disease.

The experts emphasized the need for preventive measures, stressing reduced intake of junk food and sugary drinks, timely screening, and the adoption of a balanced and active lifestyle as key steps to combating the silent killer.

Addressing the gathering, Acting President ICCI Tahir Ayub lauded the session as one of the most informative and meaningful events conducted at ICCI.

He praised the panelists for their valuable insights and announced that ICCI plans to organize a full-day session on the subject due to its immense relevance in daily life.

He reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to continuing such awareness initiatives for the betterment of the community.

District Governor Dr. Arif Masood highlighted the Lions Club’s ongoing efforts, initiatives, and achievements in creating diabetes awareness and supporting related healthcare activities.

Professor Dr. Tahira Sadiq skillfully moderated the panel discussion, ensuring an engaging flow of dialogue through well-timed questions and insights.

Naveed Malik, former Senior Vice President ICCI, effectively conducted the proceedings as the master of ceremony.

In his vote of thanks, ICCI Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the attendees and stated that ICCI takes pride in hosting sessions that contribute to public welfare and awareness.