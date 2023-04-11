Pakistan Railways to run five special trains on Eid
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced to run five special trains on Eidul Fitr 2023 to facilitate the nationals, reported on Tuesday.
Pakistan Railways will run five special trains on Eidul Fitr from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi and Peshawar. The schedule of the special trains will be announced by the railway department soon.
