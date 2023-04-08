Pakistan Railways to restore Shalimar Express from May
LAHORE, Apr 08 (DNA): Pakistan Railways on Saturday decided to restore
Shalimar Express from May.
A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Pakistan
Railways department held and was chaired by Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.
The meeting discussed matters pertaining to the train services and the
operational performance of the department.
The participants discussed in length the road map for the maintenance
and upgradation of various trains.
The meeting decided to upgrade Pak Business and Karakoram Express on the
lines of Green Line.
The meeting also considered various business models for revenue
generation from railway land.
The gathering reviewed the options to reduce the estimated cost of ML-1.
