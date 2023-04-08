Pakistan Railways to restore Shalimar Express from May

LAHORE, Apr 08 (DNA): Pakistan Railways on Saturday decided to restore

Shalimar Express from May.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Pakistan

Railways department held and was chaired by Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to the train services and the

operational performance of the department.

The participants discussed in length the road map for the maintenance

and upgradation of various trains.

The meeting decided to upgrade Pak Business and Karakoram Express on the

lines of Green Line.

The meeting also considered various business models for revenue

generation from railway land.

The gathering reviewed the options to reduce the estimated cost of ML-1.