Pakistan Railways steps up anti-encroachment drive in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jan 02 (APP/DNA): The Pakistan Railways has stepped up an anti-encroachment operation in the Rawalpindi Division from the start of the new year to reclaim illegally occupied railway land, a spokesman said on Friday.

“The operation is jointly being carried out by the Pakistan Railways and the Railway Police as part of a broader campaign launched from January 1 to curb encroachments on the railway property and safeguard national assets,” a PR spokesman said on Friday.

During the drive, the spokesman said, 11 commercial shops built on railway land were fully or partially demolished. However, on humanitarian grounds, certain residential and commercial portions were not completely razed, he added.

As a result of the operation, around 3,509 square feet of valuable railway land was retrieved. The spokesman said the market value of the recovered land runs into millions of rupees.

The operation was supervised by the divisional engineer-I, the deputy director land and the superintendent of police, Railway Police.

The Pakistan Railways reaffirmed their commitment to continuing operations against encroachments across the country to protect public property and ensure the lawful use of railway land.