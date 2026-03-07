Pakistan Railways increases train fares

LAHORE, Mar 7: The Pakistan Railways has decided to increase train fares following a 20 per cent rise in diesel prices, a spokesperson for the department said on Saturday.



Economy class fares have been increased by 5 per cent, while fares for AC classes have been raised by 10 per cent.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan Railways will bear the additional operational cost of passenger trains itself despite the increase in fares.



Meanwhile, freight train charges have also been increased by 20 per cent.

The revised fares will come into effect from March 9 and will apply to all passenger and freight trains. However, the decision will not apply to tickets that have already been booked.



The spokesperson said that the increase in train fares became unavoidable after the significant rise in diesel prices.