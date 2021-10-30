Pakistan Railways cancels, reroutes trains amid TLP protest

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30 (DNA) – Pakistan Railways rerouted on Saturday several passenger trains while cancelled as many due to a protest by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to a spokesperson for the railways, trains to and from Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been rerouted via Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Basal, Kandian, Sangla Hill and Lahore.

Trains including Sabk Khurram, Islamabad Express and Rawal Express have been cancelled. Jaffer Express and Khyber Mail between Peshawar and Lahore have also been suspended.

The spokesperson said Green Line between Rawalpindi and Lahore, Tezgam Express between Rawalpindi-Lahore and Karachi, as well as Pakistan Express between Rawalpindi and Karachi have also been cancelled.

On Friday, a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan got a detailed briefing on the country’s internal security situation and the ongoing agitation by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

Prime Minister Khan stressed that no group or entity will be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government. = DNA

