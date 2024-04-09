Pakistan Railways announces ‘massive reduction’ in fares on Eid

ISLAMABAD, APR 9: In a bid to facilitate commuters, the Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced a 25% reduction in the fares as a special package on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

In a statement, the PR said: “Railway fares will be reduced by 25% for first three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.”

This discount will be available on all types of trains and classes. The discount, however, will not be applicable on Eid special trains, clarified PR’s spokesperson.

Last week, the PR issued instructions to all superintendent of police Railways to tighten security in trains as well as at stations to avoid any untoward incident during the Eid days.

The department had directed all SPs Railways to depute sufficient force at exit and entry points of all railway stations and strict surveillance to be carried out of suspicious persons, an official in the ministry said.

Pakistan Railways Police Commando Force would be deputed at vulnerable installations and in trains, while bomb disposal staff would also be kept on alert for search of luggage and passengers at railway stations.

“The SPs Railways directed to conduct complete check and search of empty rakes before trains reach the platforms for departure for their destinations,” the official added.

Nation to celebrate Eid tomorrow

Earlier in the evening, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced Shawwal moon sighting in the country, meaning the first day of Eid ul Fitr will fall on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by the top moon sighting body chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad following a meeting in Islamabad.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the committee chief said the decision was taken based on the testimonies received from the different parts of the country.

Besides the members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the officials of the meteorology department, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), and the Ministry of Science and Technology too also attended the central moon sighting committee huddle.